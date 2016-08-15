Rock stands in the doorway to the boys’ bathroom, which is lined with semi-gloss Modern Dimensions tiles from Daltile. “We wanted it to be playful,” Hufft says, “so we chose each color and laid out the tile distribution in Photoshop.”
Rock stands in the doorway to the boys’ bathroom, which is lined with semi-gloss Modern Dimensions tiles from Daltile. “We wanted it to be playful,” Hufft says, “so we chose each color and laid out the tile distribution in Photoshop.”
“The circulation areas are more than just ways to get places, but spaces you actually want to be and hang out in,” says Eric Hass, a principal at DSH.
“The circulation areas are more than just ways to get places, but spaces you actually want to be and hang out in,” says Eric Hass, a principal at DSH.
Martin Architects designed a bed in white oak for the master bedroom. The neutral palette continues via a David Weeks One-Arm Wall Sconce from Ralph Pucci. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
Martin Architects designed a bed in white oak for the master bedroom. The neutral palette continues via a David Weeks One-Arm Wall Sconce from Ralph Pucci. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
In the kitchen, the showstopping ceiling’s herringbone pattern is echoed by the terra-cotta tiles on the floor. Architect Michael O’Sullivan, who designed the steel-and-glass kitchen cabinets, the table, and the pendant lights (made by Lava Glass), further amped up the richness of the room by specifying an onyx kitchen island. Interior designer Yvette Jay, a collaborator and classmate of O’Sullivan, kept her material palette “tight and limited. I had to restrict myself so that everything here ties in with the architecture.”
In the kitchen, the showstopping ceiling’s herringbone pattern is echoed by the terra-cotta tiles on the floor. Architect Michael O’Sullivan, who designed the steel-and-glass kitchen cabinets, the table, and the pendant lights (made by Lava Glass), further amped up the richness of the room by specifying an onyx kitchen island. Interior designer Yvette Jay, a collaborator and classmate of O’Sullivan, kept her material palette “tight and limited. I had to restrict myself so that everything here ties in with the architecture.”
O’Sullivan designed the ceiling “to have a knitted or woven quality like that of wool or silk.” It dives down over the kitchen and dining area, eventually reaching a point at the entry that is low enough to touch. Here, resident Jes Wood leans against the onyx kitchen island while her daughter Ruby hangs out. Replica Jean Prouvé chairs surround the dining table; a vase by Bruce and Estelle Martin for Kamaka Pottery sits on top. The Reel table under the television is by Atelier Oï for B&B Italia.
O’Sullivan designed the ceiling “to have a knitted or woven quality like that of wool or silk.” It dives down over the kitchen and dining area, eventually reaching a point at the entry that is low enough to touch. Here, resident Jes Wood leans against the onyx kitchen island while her daughter Ruby hangs out. Replica Jean Prouvé chairs surround the dining table; a vase by Bruce and Estelle Martin for Kamaka Pottery sits on top. The Reel table under the television is by Atelier Oï for B&B Italia.
Adjacent to the main living area sits a snug lounge that looks out through mullioned windows onto a swimming pool. The room features a CH25 easy chair and a CH008 coffee table, both by Hans J. Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son, and a Mags modular sofa by Hay Studios, all of which are from Auckland’s Corporate Culture and were chosen by Jay and resident Jes Wood. The vase is by New Zealand potters Bruce and Estelle Martin, and the carpet (in Citrine) is from the Lees’ Truth in Color range.
Adjacent to the main living area sits a snug lounge that looks out through mullioned windows onto a swimming pool. The room features a CH25 easy chair and a CH008 coffee table, both by Hans J. Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son, and a Mags modular sofa by Hay Studios, all of which are from Auckland’s Corporate Culture and were chosen by Jay and resident Jes Wood. The vase is by New Zealand potters Bruce and Estelle Martin, and the carpet (in Citrine) is from the Lees’ Truth in Color range.
The concept is adaptable for both land and sea.
The concept is adaptable for both land and sea.
Located an hour outside of the bustling city of Mumbai is an idyllic home designed by Architect Bijoy Jain, principal at Studio Mumbai Architects.
Located an hour outside of the bustling city of Mumbai is an idyllic home designed by Architect Bijoy Jain, principal at Studio Mumbai Architects.
Katrina Manzo explains the pair’s 44-square-foot mobile prototype as “both reductive and luxurious.” Its automotive structure is assembled in-house from the studio’s own kit of parts, with help from CNC milling which Manzo says “marries precision and consistency with the capacity to manufacture in small volumes.”
Katrina Manzo explains the pair’s 44-square-foot mobile prototype as “both reductive and luxurious.” Its automotive structure is assembled in-house from the studio’s own kit of parts, with help from CNC milling which Manzo says “marries precision and consistency with the capacity to manufacture in small volumes.”
"I won’t take the job if I can’t be real with myself in order to get it done," Hasui says.
"I won’t take the job if I can’t be real with myself in order to get it done," Hasui says.
Kartheiser's courtyard also includes a dry sauna with a ceiling made from 2,500 pieces of wood.
Kartheiser's courtyard also includes a dry sauna with a ceiling made from 2,500 pieces of wood.
Elvis Presley’s BMW 507 Roadster
Elvis Presley’s BMW 507 Roadster
The house incorporates a variety of wood finishes, all in the same general color palette: unfinished ipe for the pool terrace, Douglas fir for the trellis and windows, and stained cypress for the siding mixed in with the exterior’s original redwood.
The house incorporates a variety of wood finishes, all in the same general color palette: unfinished ipe for the pool terrace, Douglas fir for the trellis and windows, and stained cypress for the siding mixed in with the exterior’s original redwood.
In Kohn's living room are classic mid-century pieces and a DIY coffee table made from a ping pong table and boxes.
In Kohn's living room are classic mid-century pieces and a DIY coffee table made from a ping pong table and boxes.
Lange’s predilection for vintage design punctuates the space. The office level includes a cozy guest room with a mid-century Heywood Wakefield-esque dresser serving as a bedside table.
Lange’s predilection for vintage design punctuates the space. The office level includes a cozy guest room with a mid-century Heywood Wakefield-esque dresser serving as a bedside table.
Black and Gray squares linocut Mid Century Modern art poster, 16 x 20 inches, $125
Black and Gray squares linocut Mid Century Modern art poster, 16 x 20 inches, $125
Set cover photo