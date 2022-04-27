The boathouse is set on stacked granite slabs that rise out of the water. "To be sure the stones stay in place, we drilled a steel rod through the columns and down into the bedrock,
The bold yet minimalist residence sits lightly on the land and engages with the surrounding scenery.
The architects specified an aluminum roof that “ghosts” the structure—it’s a material that recalls the typical use of corrugated metal on agricultural buildings, yet it subtly contrasts with the historic form. “It’s not quite what you’d use on a normal barn,” says Powell.
Situated on 25 acres of rolling fields just outside the village of Bioul, Belgium, the charming home was renovated and designed by architect Stéphane Lebrun of Kyo-co Atelier. The interiors were designed and photographed by Jean-Luc Laloux. What makes the property so unique is that the old out-of-service train tracks still wind throughout the property and have created a playground where kids and parents alike can push each other around on little makeshift cars.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
DW1106_ROME_01
The three pavilions ascend upward from the street.
Surrounded by an apple orchard, an evergreen grove, and gardens originally tended by the owners’ parents, Sheffield Residence keeps family memories alive.
The Modus team vaulted the ceilings and added skylights, as well as glass doors across the back wall. Custom white oak paneling covers the wall up to the ceiling, as well as the island. “It’s one of the first things that you see when you walk into the house,” says Grace of the island. “It brings the right amount of drama.”
The Hijau stone swimming pool finish from Palimanan.
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
Toronto architect Gregory Neudorf creates a pristine and practical 400-square-foot dwelling with nautical storage below deck.
Designers Russell Pinch and Oona Bannon kept many of the architectural details of the 300-year-old cow barn they turned into a second home, including its terra-cotta roof tiles. The primary structural change took place on the front facade, which they tore down and rebuilt, opening space for a traditional oeil-de-boeuf window. The door on the left opens to a workshop. In addition to designing furniture, the couple also create interiors for select clients.
In Australia, a manufacturer and an architecture firm create an off-grid home that can be broken down and shipped across the world.
The experience of the farm includes to the permaculture vegetable garden, fresh farm eggs, interactions with the goats and horses, and hiking through a landscape populated by giraffes, zebras, antelopes, and warthogs.
Floor plan of Witklipfontein Eco Lodge by GLH Architects
Uruguay’s beach towns dot the Atlantic coast northeast of the capital, Montevideo, becoming less crowded and developed the farther up you go. The second floor of Sticotti’s house floats above its neighbors to take in views of the ocean a couple of blocks away. It’s capped by a roof deck that the architect says is “great for watching fireworks.”
The living room’s showpiece is a Zircon stove by Malm; its flue snakes 25 feet to the ceiling. “We really wanted the fireplace to be the anchor within this large space,” says Raj. A rust velvet Lenyx sofa from CB2 provides a punch of color within the minimalist palette. Nearby is a custom maple credenza by Croft House. The white-trimmed windows are from Loewen and the white paint throughout is Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore.
“The tent-like shape resembles a mountain. When the snow falls, the triangle becomes embedded in the landscape,” Tham says.
With no prior experience, the couple turned to online research—particularly Airforums.com—to look up answers to questions that arose during the renovation process. The 190-square-foot Airstream now boasts a stove, dining area, and cozy bedroom, which includes hidden storage.
In the backyard, a fire pit also serves as a grill thanks to grates that slide back and forth on steel rails. “We cook on it all the time,” says Briana. “I think it’s my husband’s favorite part of the house.” The fire pit was designed by Briana and features and grates from Grate Grates. The patio chairs shown in the background are from Direct Furniture Modern Home.
The outdoor areas were designed with two perspectives in mind. “Typically people focus on making the house look beautiful from the outside,” says Briana. “Because of all the windows, I wanted to also consider how we experience the outside from the inside.
There is even the possibility to create single, independent units as cabin-like retreats.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
The renovated parlor-level is a completely open space from front to back, with a door to a balcony that steps down to the garden.
Hook & Ladder Winery outfitted its grounds with redwood, which, known for its natural muscle, durability, and fire-resistant properties, remains a go-to for hardworking outdoor structures.
Kast Concrete Basins offers their whimsical designs in 28 colors. The Aura basin is seen here.