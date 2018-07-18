Earning the nickname
Earning the nickname
To combat the environmental impact of a shortage of green spaces in Ho Chi Minh City, local firm VTN Architecture designs homes with lush interiors. Stepping Park House exudes a greenhouse vibe with a plethora of trees and foliage spanning all three levels of the 5,081-square-foot abode.
To combat the environmental impact of a shortage of green spaces in Ho Chi Minh City, local firm VTN Architecture designs homes with lush interiors. Stepping Park House exudes a greenhouse vibe with a plethora of trees and foliage spanning all three levels of the 5,081-square-foot abode.
BauLinder Haus is located just a couple of houses away from a landmark Kansas City area home designed by Bauhaus architect, Marcel Breuer. BauLinder Haus was inspired by the modernist details of its prevalent neighbor. #exterior #bauhaus #wood #kansascity #baulinderhaus #hufft Photo credit by Mike Sinclair
BauLinder Haus is located just a couple of houses away from a landmark Kansas City area home designed by Bauhaus architect, Marcel Breuer. BauLinder Haus was inspired by the modernist details of its prevalent neighbor. #exterior #bauhaus #wood #kansascity #baulinderhaus #hufft Photo credit by Mike Sinclair
Located in an affluent suburb of Los Angeles that's known for its expansive views of the Pacific Ocean, the Henbest House is a rejuvenation of a California classic. The existing structure was built in 1966 and originally designed by the iconic midcentury-modern Architect Pierre Koenig—who is known for his case study houses. The new design upgrades the building envelope and MEPs, updates the finishes, and gently renovates and expands the floor plan to accommodate the current owners, while still respecting the home's architectural roots.
Located in an affluent suburb of Los Angeles that's known for its expansive views of the Pacific Ocean, the Henbest House is a rejuvenation of a California classic. The existing structure was built in 1966 and originally designed by the iconic midcentury-modern Architect Pierre Koenig—who is known for his case study houses. The new design upgrades the building envelope and MEPs, updates the finishes, and gently renovates and expands the floor plan to accommodate the current owners, while still respecting the home's architectural roots.
Front Yard View of Villa
Front Yard View of Villa
the marble countertop
the marble countertop
By balancing the light from a variety of sources and ensuring that every corner was illuminated, Terry Ohm increased the feeling of expansiveness in the 12-and-a-half-by-14-foot kitchen.
By balancing the light from a variety of sources and ensuring that every corner was illuminated, Terry Ohm increased the feeling of expansiveness in the 12-and-a-half-by-14-foot kitchen.
Mid-century, remodeled exterior
Mid-century, remodeled exterior
Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture
Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture
The 260 sq. ft. custom kitchen, which allows for views of the large backyard, features rich walnut wood cabinetry that is contrasted by crisp white quartz countertops and a back-painted glass and stainless steel backsplash.
The 260 sq. ft. custom kitchen, which allows for views of the large backyard, features rich walnut wood cabinetry that is contrasted by crisp white quartz countertops and a back-painted glass and stainless steel backsplash.
The kitchen features many built-in and hidden features. A Miele integrated refrigerator and freezer are sheathed with custom wood panels and Sub-Zero under-counter refrigerator drawers offer extra space for chilling food. Since the family cooks a lot, Fisher worked with them to incorporate specialty appliances including a Wolf Duel Fuel range, a Wolf deep fryer set into the countertop, a Miele wok burner and dishwasher, and a Panasonic microwave. A custom hood by Best keeps the space ventilated. Calcutta Gold marble adds a striking contrast to the Modulnova cabinetry and island units are from McDuffee Design. The faucet—which boasts an extra-strong spray—is by KWC.
The kitchen features many built-in and hidden features. A Miele integrated refrigerator and freezer are sheathed with custom wood panels and Sub-Zero under-counter refrigerator drawers offer extra space for chilling food. Since the family cooks a lot, Fisher worked with them to incorporate specialty appliances including a Wolf Duel Fuel range, a Wolf deep fryer set into the countertop, a Miele wok burner and dishwasher, and a Panasonic microwave. A custom hood by Best keeps the space ventilated. Calcutta Gold marble adds a striking contrast to the Modulnova cabinetry and island units are from McDuffee Design. The faucet—which boasts an extra-strong spray—is by KWC.
Early evening front yard street view
Early evening front yard street view
Challenged by the dimensions of the narrow lot, the team worked through significant programmatic and logistical constraints during the design and construction process. The final concept for the layout was a modern take on the side hall plan. The living spaces are stretched back deep into the lot, and strategically raised above grade to allow sunlight to penetrate into multiple living spaces. The multifunctional courtyard serves as outdoor workspace, gardening area, children's play area, and covered parking during winter months.
Challenged by the dimensions of the narrow lot, the team worked through significant programmatic and logistical constraints during the design and construction process. The final concept for the layout was a modern take on the side hall plan. The living spaces are stretched back deep into the lot, and strategically raised above grade to allow sunlight to penetrate into multiple living spaces. The multifunctional courtyard serves as outdoor workspace, gardening area, children's play area, and covered parking during winter months.
The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
An expanse of windows along the transparent, glass-filled southern facade keeps the main living area well-lit during the day; a grid of Buschfeld Shop-V 100 lights illuminates it by night.
An expanse of windows along the transparent, glass-filled southern facade keeps the main living area well-lit during the day; a grid of Buschfeld Shop-V 100 lights illuminates it by night.
Inspired by the different movements in modern art, this West London House by award-winning interior design firm Studio MacLean has a streamlined, minimalist aesthetic.
Inspired by the different movements in modern art, this West London House by award-winning interior design firm Studio MacLean has a streamlined, minimalist aesthetic.
Set cover photo