Three fireplaces were rebuilt, including in the master bedroom. The flues were relined in stainless steel to make them operable.
Self-taught designer Tom Givone fixed up his 1882 row house in New York City over many years. Located in the Washington Heights neighborhood of upper Manhattan, the house—designed in 1882 by architect Gilbert Robinson Jr. to resemble an 18th-century mansion nearby—is an anomaly in steel-and-concrete New York.
On the top floor, a Cumberland chair by Thos. Moser faces a Room &amp; Board ottoman, a Twiggy lamp by Foscarini, and a vintage sofa upholstered in cowhide.
The kitchen range hood is framed in wood, wrapped with cement board, and parged with a thin layer of polished concrete. The sides of the Carrara-topped island are clad in anodized aluminum, as are the IKEA cabinets.
The 12-foot kitchen island in polished Carrara marble has a waterfall edge and an integrated apron sink made from the same stone slab.
Floating brass shelves fabricated by local sculptor Gilad Ben-Artzi contrast the steel wall.
The second-floor bathroom's colorful Tex tiles from Mutina sport an array of different textures for a unique tactile experience.
The appliances have been installed, and the
The contrast between bright colors of petal-like pattern on the Lune curtain by Pia Holm for Almedahls was quite stunning. The fabric was slightly transparent, allowing some light to shine through. This design was part of the new "Plant a Seed of Form and Function" collection, which gleans inspiration from botanical silhouettes (and modernist cliche sayings, apparently). While the company indicates that this is meant for public settings, I think it would suit residential applications just fine.
"My travels through Spain, Portugal, and Mexico combined with my love of Morocco and studies of Islamic geometric art were the inspirations behind my patterns," says Schatz. The Alcala design, shown here, is made from combinations of natural marbles just like the rest of his works.
We featured this pattern in our makeover of a small space on The Nate Berkus Show this past October.
Textile or wallpaper design. Lindsay P. Butterfield. Watercolor and pencil. UK, 1903 (V&A: E.749-1974). From V&A Pattern Series II: Garden Florals published by V&A Publishing and Abrams Books.
Though this colorful pattern, named Lappuliisa, was designed this year by artist Maija Louekari, we'd bet it's one that's here to stay. Louekari was inspired by her grandmother's vintage crocheted potholders.
In 1956, Alexander Girard was commissioned by Georg Jensen to design seven table settings for an exhibition in New York. The Millers used the Carolus Magnus pattern at their house in Columbus, Indiana. The motifs in these four porcelain plates represent the Pinwheel, Patera 1, Patera 2, and Hexagon designs.
Doll's House, furnishing fabric. Tootal, Boradhurst, Lee & Co. Printed cotton. UK, 1930 (V&A: T.438-1934). From V&A Pattern Series II: Novelty Patterns published by V&A Publishing and Abrams Books.
JOONAS
This boldly colored and patterned rug stood out from the more traditional color combinations in the show.
Matelot, dress fabric. Calico Printers' Association. Roller-printed cotton. UK, 1934 (V&A: T.244-1987). From V&A Pattern Series II: Novelty Patterns published by V&A Publishing and Abrams Books.
Set of two kitchen tea towels, radish pattern, by Lotta Kühlhorn, Available at fromSthlm.com
Monochromatic Cloudy pattern.
A closer look.
Lappuliisa Created in 2010 by designer Maija Louekari, Lappuliisa is but one of Louekari's many designs. In her other patterns, she often expresses a focus on urban and rural landscapes. "When I began an Marimekko, I knew very little about textile printing. I've learned a lot from the people at Marimekko's artwork studio over the years—especially what you can and can't do with textile print design," she says. It was when she was learning to use the technique of overlapping colors to create new shades that she developed Lappuliisa. "The design came to me after seeing old pot holders at flea markets," she recalls. "Traditional potholders can be incredibly colorful as people used leftover yarn to knit or crochet them."
Ginkgo This delicate pattern was designed by Kristina Isola, daughter of Maija Isola, in 2008. Kristina learned the craft at her mother's knee, watching as Maija sketched textile patterns. "My mother taught me to be methodical and to plan my work beforehand," recalls Kristina. "I also learned that you don't have to see work as a necessary evil. It can be enjoyable." Today Kristina works her own daughter, Emma, continuing the Isola family legacy within Marimekko. The pair have recently created new colorways for Maija Isola's Mehilaispesa (which means "bee hive" in Finnish) pattern from 1961.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
