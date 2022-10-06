SubscribeSign In
There are easy lines of sight between the main floor and the upper level.
The Harrison House received a 2019 AIA Georgia Award in the category for residential projects built for under $1,000,000.
In this butler's pantry, the white glass herringbone backsplash sets off the darker wood cabinetry. Under-cabinet lighting helps reflect light off the glass backsplash.
