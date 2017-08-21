The Oosten, is a new block-long luxury building in South Wiliamsburg, Brooklyn, designed by acclaimed Dutch architect Piet Boon with architecture by think! Architecture. The development just unveiled a 5,098 square foot duplex penthouse designed by Toronto-based boutique design studio, Abraham Chan, that features five bedrooms with en-suite baths and stellar views. Conveniently designed in the living room of the penthouse, is a wet-bar with custom cabinets and a granite backsplash.
The Oosten, is a new block-long luxury building in South Wiliamsburg, Brooklyn, designed by acclaimed Dutch architect Piet Boon with architecture by think! Architecture. The development just unveiled a 5,098 square foot duplex penthouse designed by Toronto-based boutique design studio, Abraham Chan, that features five bedrooms with en-suite baths and stellar views. Conveniently designed in the living room of the penthouse, is a wet-bar with custom cabinets and a granite backsplash.
Add a wet bar. The merry making isn't complete without refreshments, so consider including a place separate from the kitchen where guests can linger and chat.
Add a wet bar. The merry making isn't complete without refreshments, so consider including a place separate from the kitchen where guests can linger and chat.
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
Balnarring Retreat is a minimal residence located in Victoria, Australia, designed by Branch Studio Architects. The retreat embraces a low-tech aesthetic towards the operation of the building itself, fully embodying the idea of retreat and slowing down. Celebrating craftsmanship and integrity of materiality instead of technology, every wall of the building have been designed to contain components that manually fold, open and close to manipulate the space and transform the program of the building.
Balnarring Retreat is a minimal residence located in Victoria, Australia, designed by Branch Studio Architects. The retreat embraces a low-tech aesthetic towards the operation of the building itself, fully embodying the idea of retreat and slowing down. Celebrating craftsmanship and integrity of materiality instead of technology, every wall of the building have been designed to contain components that manually fold, open and close to manipulate the space and transform the program of the building.
To enlarge the bathroom, they integrated the closet space into the new bathroom, and thus had to create new storage. They designed a custom walnut bed wall in the master bedroom that contains built-in wardrobes.
To enlarge the bathroom, they integrated the closet space into the new bathroom, and thus had to create new storage. They designed a custom walnut bed wall in the master bedroom that contains built-in wardrobes.
Annette demonstrates the ease of lowering the Swing, a queen-size wall bed with nine-foot sofa and sliding chaise. Here, it integrates with a shelving system, which continues the apartment's quirky motif of orange and blue.
Annette demonstrates the ease of lowering the Swing, a queen-size wall bed with nine-foot sofa and sliding chaise. Here, it integrates with a shelving system, which continues the apartment's quirky motif of orange and blue.
Grzywinski+Pons also designed the impressive stairwell that fosters the connection between the cafe, bar, and restaurant.
Grzywinski+Pons also designed the impressive stairwell that fosters the connection between the cafe, bar, and restaurant.
The rooms are available for short and extended stays for working professionals, a bonus of the latter being able to choose a bespoke bed ranging in firmness to appeal to different personal tastes. Grzywinski+Pons designed all of the furniture, including the sofas, beds, and some of the light fixtures and tables. The rooms look inviting with their pastel color palettes, warm textures, and abundant natural light. Attention to all details, including state-of-the-art technology like smart TV’s, complimentary ultra-fast WiFi, and the "Locke Box" (a complimentary crate of delectables and Kinsey Apothecary toiletries created exclusively for Locke), makes a temporary stay feel like an elevated version of home in one’s adoptive city.
The rooms are available for short and extended stays for working professionals, a bonus of the latter being able to choose a bespoke bed ranging in firmness to appeal to different personal tastes. Grzywinski+Pons designed all of the furniture, including the sofas, beds, and some of the light fixtures and tables. The rooms look inviting with their pastel color palettes, warm textures, and abundant natural light. Attention to all details, including state-of-the-art technology like smart TV’s, complimentary ultra-fast WiFi, and the "Locke Box" (a complimentary crate of delectables and Kinsey Apothecary toiletries created exclusively for Locke), makes a temporary stay feel like an elevated version of home in one’s adoptive city.
The master bedroom also has seamless outdoor access. The covered breezeway leads to the guest house, comprised of its own living space, kitchen, and bedroom, currently being used as an office.
The master bedroom also has seamless outdoor access. The covered breezeway leads to the guest house, comprised of its own living space, kitchen, and bedroom, currently being used as an office.
The entry foyer makes use of leather-finish hematite while honed basaltina slabs on the fireplace add a luxe material accent. Custom milled machiche wood makes up the interior paneling and cabinetry as well as exterior fencing, decking, and siding. The floors are wide planks of white oak.
The entry foyer makes use of leather-finish hematite while honed basaltina slabs on the fireplace add a luxe material accent. Custom milled machiche wood makes up the interior paneling and cabinetry as well as exterior fencing, decking, and siding. The floors are wide planks of white oak.
The couple has a fondness for mid-century designer Harry Bertoia, whose steel side chairs for Knoll ring the concrete dining table that they designed.
The couple has a fondness for mid-century designer Harry Bertoia, whose steel side chairs for Knoll ring the concrete dining table that they designed.
Ibbel, a Parson Russell terrier, and his tennis ball survey the living room from the back of a Cuba sofa by Rodolfo Dordoni for Cappellini. The framed drawings are by Poorter and Holdrinet.
Ibbel, a Parson Russell terrier, and his tennis ball survey the living room from the back of a Cuba sofa by Rodolfo Dordoni for Cappellini. The framed drawings are by Poorter and Holdrinet.
The stars of the living room are a pair of pink Bird chairs by Harry Bertoia for Knoll. Both the marble-topped occasional table and the wood table are vintage, the antique rugs are from Morocco, a Low Pad chair by Jasper Morrison for Cappellini sits near the fireplace, and the brass-and-steel coffee table was designed by Poorter and Holdrinet.
The stars of the living room are a pair of pink Bird chairs by Harry Bertoia for Knoll. Both the marble-topped occasional table and the wood table are vintage, the antique rugs are from Morocco, a Low Pad chair by Jasper Morrison for Cappellini sits near the fireplace, and the brass-and-steel coffee table was designed by Poorter and Holdrinet.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone was updated with a white Carrara backsplash that frames the Bertazzoni range and Dunsmuir cabinetry, providing a white background that makes the Matte-black quartzite kitchen island pop.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone was updated with a white Carrara backsplash that frames the Bertazzoni range and Dunsmuir cabinetry, providing a white background that makes the Matte-black quartzite kitchen island pop.
The Bulthaup b2 brings the woodshop into the kitchen with utilitarian workspaces and pristine, orderly wooden cabinet systems.
The Bulthaup b2 brings the woodshop into the kitchen with utilitarian workspaces and pristine, orderly wooden cabinet systems.
A shaft of sunlight streams into the marble shower, through a glass atrium that connects the master suite to the outdoors while maintaining privacy; the fixtures are by Vola.
A shaft of sunlight streams into the marble shower, through a glass atrium that connects the master suite to the outdoors while maintaining privacy; the fixtures are by Vola.
“We didn’t want panel-formed, smooth-like-glass concrete; we wanted texture,” Fleetwood says. A cast-resin piece by DeWain Valentine sits at the foot of the sculpted walnut stairs.
“We didn’t want panel-formed, smooth-like-glass concrete; we wanted texture,” Fleetwood says. A cast-resin piece by DeWain Valentine sits at the foot of the sculpted walnut stairs.
Lesser known but equally stunning is Pierre Koenig’s Bailey House, Case Study House #21. A simple one-story box with a flat roof, built mostly of steel and glass, Koenig achieved his goal of designing a home which was both affordable and beautiful. The Bailey House currently houses Seomi International Gallery which offers visits by appointment.
Lesser known but equally stunning is Pierre Koenig’s Bailey House, Case Study House #21. A simple one-story box with a flat roof, built mostly of steel and glass, Koenig achieved his goal of designing a home which was both affordable and beautiful. The Bailey House currently houses Seomi International Gallery which offers visits by appointment.
Despite their dark color palette, black and white kitchens can still feel bright. This tiny kitchen perfects the art of chiaroscuro with white shiplapped walls, custom-built open shelves and dark concrete floors. The owners selected sleek faucet fixtures by Santec and a sink by Blanco to complement the white laminate countertops. The stainless steel appliances include a Bertazzoni oven, Fisher & Payel refrigerator, and Thermador dishwasher.
Despite their dark color palette, black and white kitchens can still feel bright. This tiny kitchen perfects the art of chiaroscuro with white shiplapped walls, custom-built open shelves and dark concrete floors. The owners selected sleek faucet fixtures by Santec and a sink by Blanco to complement the white laminate countertops. The stainless steel appliances include a Bertazzoni oven, Fisher & Payel refrigerator, and Thermador dishwasher.

69 more saves

Set cover photo