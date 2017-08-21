The rooms are available for short and extended stays for working professionals, a bonus of the latter being able to choose a bespoke bed ranging in firmness to appeal to different personal tastes. Grzywinski+Pons designed all of the furniture, including the sofas, beds, and some of the light fixtures and tables. The rooms look inviting with their pastel color palettes, warm textures, and abundant natural light. Attention to all details, including state-of-the-art technology like smart TV’s, complimentary ultra-fast WiFi, and the "Locke Box" (a complimentary crate of delectables and Kinsey Apothecary toiletries created exclusively for Locke), makes a temporary stay feel like an elevated version of home in one’s adoptive city.