Architect Damien Brambilla turned a run-down Paris apartment building into an open, bright adolescent group home with a landscaped garden.
Minor changes to the layout of a modestly sized master bath transformed it into the space of these homeowners’ dreams. Designer Gail Drury downsized the vanity and moved the toilet a few feet to allow the addition of a whirlpool tub and new shower enclosure in the redesigned space. A former linen closet accommodates the new glass shower enclosure. Other space-saving tricks include the addition of a shallow-depth linen cabinet, decorative open shelving and open vanity to make the room appear more spacious.
Arclinea's Lignum and Lapis kitchen system features green materials, professional-grade appliances, and advanced technology like a miniature greenhouse for growing herbs indoors and a retractable glass hood over the cooktop.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
For H. Keith Wagner's Hilltop residence, moss is the green ground cover alternative to water-guzzling grass.
The Zizmors' son plays in front of a living wall created by urban landscaper Kari Elwell Katzander of Mingo Design.
Boora Architects designed a house for Ryan and Mary Finley near Cannon Beach, Oregon, that resembles a glass prism and rises above a shallow cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The 3,330-square-foot structure is topped with a green roof.
The project was dubbed the Curved House because one of the main requests from the client was the integration of curved lines throughout the project. Outside, the most notable example of this is the exterior brick wall that emerges from the sharply linear ironwood walls in soft waves. The roof is also made of a curved Spanish tile punctuated by an extensive, angular solar array.
The beanbag chairs and outdoor sofa and chairs are from West Elm and the Case Study Museum Bench is from Modernica.
Visitors pass by a sentry wall of lamps from Design House Stockholm on their way to the airy living-dining room with its 52 windows.
On Vashon Island, about 20 miles southwest of Seattle, architect Seth Grizzle designed a 440-square-foot multiuse structure for his clients Bill and Ruth True.
Even the pool is the result of mixed influences: Andrew wanted a series of shallow, gently sloping hangout zones; his wife, Amy, a former competitive swimmer, needed a full lane deep enough for laps.