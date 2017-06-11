Wildlife are frequent visitors here, but the area’s active woodpeckers aren’t very welcome, so the house is clad in corrugated metal siding by Recla Metals.
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
Beside the Georgian Bay in Ontario, architect and partner at Toronto's CORE Architects Charles Gane built a 2,100-square-foot getaway for himself that combines urban building practices with rugged self-sufficiency. The aluminum window system and flat roof are common characteristics of Toronto's high-rises, while the cedar shingles belong to cottage vernacular.
A supposedly impossible site was the perfect plot for Hale (pictured) and Edmonds, who were searching for some sort of break that would afford them the chance to build their own home. Stilting the house over the steep hill gives them direct access to nature while still being located just a ten-minute drive from downtown Seattle.
Menkick House by Charles Haertling. Boulder, CO
This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.
The landscape design, by Anna Boeschenstein of Grounded, followed a 2,200-square-foot extension by Formwork architects Robert and Cecilia H. Nichols. The front door is painted in Chinese Red by Sherwin-Williams.