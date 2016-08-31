Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
p
PureEdge Lighting
Follow
51
Saves
Followers
Following
Spectacular outdoor spaces dazzle in the dark with the versatile Sun3 Uplight
Illuminate landscape stairways with just the right mix using Port LED slim, recessed lighting, an intrinsic component adding drama to this outdoor lighting scheme.
Brighten up your landscape with bi-directional outdoor lighting
Energy efficient lighting solutions make this outdoor oasis an extension of the home.
Taos LED provides bi-directional lighting for indoor and outdoor applications
The step recessed fixture, with scoop reflector, is perfect for illuminating the way on stairs or walls.
Softline LED lights illuminate this office cove, while making a bold architectural statement
TruLine spans across walls and ceilings to deliver this minimalist design
Truline .5A with Zip Modular Suspension showcases an innovative In/Out Connector for continuous LED illumination, with a 3D effect, from the drywall into the open space.
The possibilities are endless with TruLine plaster-in LED lighting system
The Nova downlight creates a unique geometric shape, bringing modern art to this office space
Softline Indirect LED Lighting System draws the eye and adds depth to this modern office space.
Modern, energy-efficient lighting gives this office sophistication
TruLine elongates the living room of this Los Angeles home, giving it an ultra-modern vibe.
Let your interior space reflect your creativity by letting the drywall be your canvas
Gorgeous illumination from Aurora round accent lights and Stratus wall grazing light
Verge Ceiling creates a focal point for the room and highlights architectural elements
Genna LED Wall Wash and Aurora LED Accent Square Edge 3.3 accent light are sophisticated lighting tools for enlightened design
TruLine combines minimal design style with the latest in personalized LED lighting
Reveal wraps around rooms as a clean line of light, offering a truly contemporary appearance.
Softline Indirect LED Lighting System and Accent Square Edge 3.3 illuminate this modern urban living space
TruLine .5A LED lighting highlights windows to the sky in this fresh, modern kitchen
Modern does not always mean stark white. This residence uses Cirrus suspension and Aurora Round Edge 3.3 recessed lighting and to illuminate a warm toned, modern kitchen.
TruLine 1.6A lighting blends seamlessly into the architecture, to enhance this dramatic dining space
Ambient and harmonious, LED Soft Strip SS2C adds an enhanced contemporary aesthetic to interior spaces.
Technologically advanced, contemporary lighting solutions enhance the surrounding architecture
Modern, energy-efficient Cirrus Channel lighting completes this open floor plan kitchen
The geometric construction of the Bola suspension light gives this modern dining space bold contrast
The Aurora is a modern recessed accent light that appears to vanish into the ceiling, allowing the architecture to become the focus of the space
TruLine is customizable to create a variety of geometric shapes
TruLine TruQuad LED System illuminates this vertical living wall
This residence uses TruLine .5A to achieve ultra modern illumination
TruLine transforms this otherwise ordinary entrance into a work of art
Reveal projects an indirect glow onto the ceiling and floor of this contemporary hallway
The Reveal Wall Wash adds a clean gleam of light to complement bold, graphic decor
Understated simplicity and versatility shines with Aurora MR 16 Accent Square Edge 3.3 fixtures
View More
15
more
saves
Set cover photo