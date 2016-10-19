NETSU from the CHARRED collection by reSAWN TIMBER co. features rift and quarter sawn red oak burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. NETSU can be used for interior wall cladding but is not appropriate for exterior applications. The distinctive grain pattern of NETSU is from the rift & quarter sawn cuts. QUARTER & RIFT SAWN lumber is produced by first cutting the log into quarters and then making alternating cuts that are perpendicular to the annual growth rings. QUARTER SAWING produces boards with mostly vertical-grain and a distinctive figuring often referred to as “flecks”, “flakes” or “ray flecks” caused by the medullary rays of the log. RIFT SAWN lumber produces a very consistent and quiet board face with mostly vertical-grain. this vertical-grain lends added stability to the QUARTER & RIFT SAWN boards making them less likely to cup or crown.