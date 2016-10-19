"I always wanted to have my very own yellow brick road," says Viviana de Loera, whose favorite part of the home is the playful staircase. The original stairs and handrail were preserved in the renovation.
Two glass facades in the living space allow for an unencumbered view of the beech tree.
MUNDAY house | peter rechenberg design
Marrying the interior with the outdoors informed the design, as did the concept of subtraction: “If you do it with two, then you can do it with one,” Maniatis says, articulating Roger’s algebra of minimalism. Photo by: Kirk Gittings
A Rick Joy-designed home in the desert of Arizona.
SANDS house | peter rechenberg design
MUNDAY house | peter rechenberg design
MAJORCA addition | peter rechenberg desgin
Vega Norge, Erik Kolman Janush
Discovered via the Bassam Fellows Journal Casa Gilardi#luisbarragan
"We created a bosque of ironwood (Olneya tesota), one of our most cherished indigenous tree species,” Debra explains.
For the landscape design, Burnette sought to maintain the property’s natural vegetation and rocky ground surface.
NETSU from the CHARRED collection by reSAWN TIMBER co. features rift and quarter sawn red oak burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban.
NETSU can be used for interior wall cladding but is not appropriate for exterior applications. The distinctive grain pattern of NETSU is from the rift & quarter sawn cuts. QUARTER & RIFT SAWN lumber is produced by first cutting the log into quarters and then making alternating cuts that are perpendicular to the annual growth rings. QUARTER SAWING produces boards with mostly vertical-grain and a distinctive figuring often referred to as “flecks”, “flakes” or “ray flecks” caused by the medullary rays of the log. RIFT SAWN lumber produces a very consistent and quiet board face with mostly vertical-grain. this vertical-grain lends added stability to the QUARTER & RIFT SAWN boards making them less likely to cup or crown.
The view as it appears today.
"There's a sort of peacefulness that envelops you," says Sam Ferris of the house he grew up in, show in 1955.
Black and Gray squares linocut Mid Century Modern art poster, 16 x 20 inches, $125