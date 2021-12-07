Hope painted the bedroom walls, ceiling and floor bright white, adding a fresh look and a feeling of spaciousness. "It's small," she says, "so I went with a simple bed frame and all-white linens to keep things light and bright."
In transforming the living area into the dining area, Hope removed the linoleum flooring and refinished the wood flooring beneath it.
Hope replaced the upper wood cabinets with open shelving and painted the lower cabinets a shade of gray-green. Beneath the linoleum were wood floors that the designer refinished.
The bright white floors, walls, and ceiling of the living area provide a spacious and airy feeling for the room.
The architecture perfectly frames the spectacular surroundings.
The firm raised the height and increased the width of the new opening between the kitchen and dining room.
This floating tiny home is well appointed for both long-term mooring and continuous cruising—and it just hit the market at £125K.
Danielle and Ely turned what was originally a storage area and mudroom on the first floor into a fourth bedroom to accommodate larger groups of guests. Unlike the rest of the home, the flooring here was run-down slate tile, which they swapped for custom, hand-painted Fireclay tile. It was a pricey part of the renovation, but the graphic results pay off.
Buenos Aires–based architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti combined clean lines and a handmade aesthetic at his beach house in Uruguay. The home is made up of two stacked boxes built from steel and board-formed concrete and wrapped in glass and tropical hardwood. Surrounded by a fence in the coastal town of La Pedrera, it is a sanctuary within a sanctuary.
Uruguay’s beach towns dot the Atlantic coast northeast of the capital, Montevideo, becoming less crowded and developed the farther up you go. The second floor of Sticotti’s house floats above its neighbors to take in views of the ocean a couple of blocks away. It’s capped by a roof deck that the architect says is “great for watching fireworks.”
Raising the cabinet height and installing new color-blocked Richlite counters and full-height backsplash help the kitchen feel larger.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
The family were drawn to the Spanish Colonial–style home’s charming exterior—which was not changed in the renovation.
Tagliabue made sense of the soaring volume in the library by installing double-height custom bookcases that can be accessed via a catwalk.
Use this as a guide to finding the right architect for your new home or renovation—and what to expect during the process.
French doors line one wall that extends from the library to the first-floor sitting room and office.
We'll be continually working on the landscape, keeping it as natural as possible,
Architect Rocio Romero designs ADUs that are conceived as studios, backyard offices, guest cottages, and short-term getaways. She’s sold over 50 prefab units in 17 different states, and recently launched a series of more modestly sized, construct-it-yourself structures dubbed the Camp series. The 456-square-foot Base Camp and 312-square-foot Fish Camp will both be priced in the $20,000 range. At just over 300 square feet, the Fish Camp is the smaller of the two Camp styles, but the prototype illustrates its utility as guesthouse or office.
A creative couple combine their talents to give a camper a retro-inspired revamp.
Located in La Unión, a city and commune in Chile’s Los Ríos region, Refugio 3x3 is set in a forest on the side of a new lot of residential houses that were built in response to the recent expansion of city limits.
If you're itching to join the enticing #vanlife movement taking over your Instagram feed, but don't quite have the skills to trick out your own van, don't worry—you can always have one revamped for you. In this roundup, we've rounded up seven companies here to help.
Natalie loved the original painted metal kitchen cabinets, elevating them with gray leather drawer pulls. She also removed the upper cabinets from the wall and added a patterned tile backsplash that extends to the ceiling. The kitchen island was removed, making room for a dining room table, and the ceiling light was replaced with an Orikata Saucer pendant light from Room & Board.
Very few things are as rewarding as transforming a fixer-upper into the home of your dreams. Yet, anyone who has traveled down the path of renovation knows how windy that road can be. To help combat unforeseen challenges, we asked expert renovators what all they would consider before investing in a fixer-upper.
The cabin’s exterior, originally pastel yellow, was modernized with fresh paint from Benjamin Moore in Blackforest Green – a rich and earthy hue perfect for the wooded context.
Vaulted ceilings enhance the bonus unit’s overall sense of space.
A well-equipped kitchenette is nestled in the detached unit’s entryway.
