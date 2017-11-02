- New Haven, Connecticut Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
- New Haven, Connecticut Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Overlooking the Hudson River, Allan Shope’s nearly 3,000-square-foot sustainable home features handmade furniture and an undulating floor, all crafted from the site’s felled black walnut trees.
Overlooking the Hudson River, Allan Shope’s nearly 3,000-square-foot sustainable home features handmade furniture and an undulating floor, all crafted from the site’s felled black walnut trees.
Set cover photo