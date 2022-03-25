The double-height ceiling and ample northern light in the dining room make it rather cozy within.
The double-height ceiling and ample northern light in the dining room make it rather cozy within.
The home was designed as a retreat for architect Roger Nelson and his wife Jane, a teacher of yoga. “We were very involved in the process, as once the ‘building documentation’ was complete we administered the project,” says Roger. “It’s a space for us to unwind and relax alone or with family and friends.” Ironbark timber was selected for the exterior cladding due to its high BAL (Bushfire Attack Level) rating.
The home was designed as a retreat for architect Roger Nelson and his wife Jane, a teacher of yoga. “We were very involved in the process, as once the ‘building documentation’ was complete we administered the project,” says Roger. “It’s a space for us to unwind and relax alone or with family and friends.” Ironbark timber was selected for the exterior cladding due to its high BAL (Bushfire Attack Level) rating.
The glazed entry is on the southern side of the building, and it’s accessed via a loose court. From this position, you can see the distinction between the two sheds. The home is accessed via a small timber walkway that leads to a brass door.
The glazed entry is on the southern side of the building, and it’s accessed via a loose court. From this position, you can see the distinction between the two sheds. The home is accessed via a small timber walkway that leads to a brass door.
“The interiors of the Zinc Mine Museum in Norway by Peter Zumthor were a big influence on the feel of the bathrooms,” reveals Shields. The render finish on the walls in the bathroom is Giorgio Graesan Venetian Marble.
“The interiors of the Zinc Mine Museum in Norway by Peter Zumthor were a big influence on the feel of the bathrooms,” reveals Shields. The render finish on the walls in the bathroom is Giorgio Graesan Venetian Marble.
Over the coming decades, the owners plan to rejuvenate the surrounding land, which features beautiful blue gum trees and scented gum trees, but is badly affected by invasive species. “The bush has been let go and is infested with weeds,” says the client Roger Nelson. “We need to reduce the fuel load and allow the wildflowers and native grasses to come through.”
Over the coming decades, the owners plan to rejuvenate the surrounding land, which features beautiful blue gum trees and scented gum trees, but is badly affected by invasive species. “The bush has been let go and is infested with weeds,” says the client Roger Nelson. “We need to reduce the fuel load and allow the wildflowers and native grasses to come through.”
Section through the kitchen of Two Sheds by Dreamer.
Section through the kitchen of Two Sheds by Dreamer.
“We wanted to make a feature of the large gable roofs,” says architect Ben Shields. “A family home in Nagasaki by Matsuyama Architect and Associates was inspirational in that regard—it has a completely featureless gable roof that is the key design feature externally.”
“We wanted to make a feature of the large gable roofs,” says architect Ben Shields. “A family home in Nagasaki by Matsuyama Architect and Associates was inspirational in that regard—it has a completely featureless gable roof that is the key design feature externally.”
It was the surf and the artsy vibe that attracted Eric Grunbaum to Venice Beach, California, 18 years ago. An avid surfer and creative director for an advertising agency, he thrives on lively environs. So it&rsquo;s no surprise that he turned to the Los Angeles&ndash;based architect Barbara Bestor to design a house for him near the Pacific. Bestor, the chair of graduate studies at Woodbury University School of Architecture, has a formidable reputation in Southern California for her bohemian modernism, and for Grunbaum, she created a 2,000&ndash;square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath home that harbors a traditional sensibility with a contemporary heart. From the deck off the master bedroom, Grunbaum looks across his front yard. Bestor designed the second story to float over the ground “like a cloud.” Grunbaum guides us on a tour of his modern surf shack.
It was the surf and the artsy vibe that attracted Eric Grunbaum to Venice Beach, California, 18 years ago. An avid surfer and creative director for an advertising agency, he thrives on lively environs. So it&rsquo;s no surprise that he turned to the Los Angeles&ndash;based architect Barbara Bestor to design a house for him near the Pacific. Bestor, the chair of graduate studies at Woodbury University School of Architecture, has a formidable reputation in Southern California for her bohemian modernism, and for Grunbaum, she created a 2,000&ndash;square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath home that harbors a traditional sensibility with a contemporary heart. From the deck off the master bedroom, Grunbaum looks across his front yard. Bestor designed the second story to float over the ground “like a cloud.” Grunbaum guides us on a tour of his modern surf shack.
Teeland Architects designed this modern home on Australia’s Sunshine Coast in order to maximize views of the Pacific Ocean to the east as well as the surrounding forest to the north.
Teeland Architects designed this modern home on Australia’s Sunshine Coast in order to maximize views of the Pacific Ocean to the east as well as the surrounding forest to the north.
Bild Design introduced the new structure seamlessly with the help of builders A.J. Christiana Construction. Ms. Doris, whose tarp-clad house to the left lost much of its roof when Hurricane Katrina struck, checks out her new neighbor.
Bild Design introduced the new structure seamlessly with the help of builders A.J. Christiana Construction. Ms. Doris, whose tarp-clad house to the left lost much of its roof when Hurricane Katrina struck, checks out her new neighbor.
Mike Kurokawa and Paul Fishman set out for the beach from their house in the Puna region of Hawaii. A bridge leads from street level to the upper floor of the house, which is situated in a natural depression, or kipuka.
Mike Kurokawa and Paul Fishman set out for the beach from their house in the Puna region of Hawaii. A bridge leads from street level to the upper floor of the house, which is situated in a natural depression, or kipuka.
Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.
Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.
Designed for off-grid functionality out of necessity, the self-sufficient bach that Herbst Architects designed for their friend is a stellar getaway on New Zealand’s Great Barrier Island. Clad in cedar, the modestly sized abode embraces outdoor living and views of the Pacific Ocean.
Designed for off-grid functionality out of necessity, the self-sufficient bach that Herbst Architects designed for their friend is a stellar getaway on New Zealand’s Great Barrier Island. Clad in cedar, the modestly sized abode embraces outdoor living and views of the Pacific Ocean.
In the living room, spare Scandinavian design takes center stage. Hans Wegner’s Wishbone chairs surround an Essay dining table by Cecilie Manz for Fritz Hansen; a mostly wood palette is enhanced by slate-gray brick around the fireplace. The paper lanterns throughout the home are a mixture of classics by Isamu Noguchi alongside those picked up in Japan and France.
In the living room, spare Scandinavian design takes center stage. Hans Wegner’s Wishbone chairs surround an Essay dining table by Cecilie Manz for Fritz Hansen; a mostly wood palette is enhanced by slate-gray brick around the fireplace. The paper lanterns throughout the home are a mixture of classics by Isamu Noguchi alongside those picked up in Japan and France.
In the kitchen, plates by ceramic artist Rachel Carley decorate the window mullions.
In the kitchen, plates by ceramic artist Rachel Carley decorate the window mullions.

1 more save

Set cover photo