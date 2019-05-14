For the kitchen, the homeowner didn’t want a lot of closed cabinetry. So while the island features plenty of concealed storage space, she was excited to have open shelves to display a selection of beautiful pieces from her collection.
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler in San Jose, California, now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
Shaded by an awning from TSM Systems and furnished with Sol y Luna pieces from Design Within Reach, the rear patio is a favorite spot for meals.