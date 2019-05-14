For the kitchen, the homeowner didn’t want a lot of closed cabinetry. So while the island features plenty of concealed storage space, she was excited to have open shelves to display a selection of beautiful pieces from her collection.
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler in San Jose, California, now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
Shaded by an awning from TSM Systems and furnished with Sol y Luna pieces from Design Within Reach, the rear patio is a favorite spot for meals.
Al Pacino consecrates the Director’s living room from his black TV screen. The concrete seat from the garden continues inside at the same level, metamorphosed into a slim audio-visual unit. © Justin Alexander
The exterior of the new, two-story home in East Austin, Texas was designed with a minimal palette, bronze windows, and steel details in order to blend into the existing cityscape.
The interiors of many of Mickey Muennig’s houses emphasize natural building materials such as wood, concrete, and stone.
Situated between a bay and a coastal mountain range, Casa Klotz makes a powerful geometric contrast to its isolated natural surroundings.
