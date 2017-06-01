This home in the village of Fairhaven gazes over the area’s longest beach and an open sea that stretches all the way to Antarctica.
Glass bridge.
Unique fittings embedded into the glass stair treads and stringers at the Hamburg Apple Store
The stringers on each side are one single piece of tempered laminated glass. Designed by EOC.
Hamburg Apple Store's recently redesigned glass stairs and glass walkway
Unique space, looking from the glass conference room
The Messner Mountain Museum, located 7464 feet above sea level in Italy’s Dolomites, is one of Zaha Hadid’s last works. The celebrated British architect passed away in March.
This former horse stable in Marin County, which was built beside the old Northwest Pacific Railroad in the early 1900s, was used as a guesthouse and garage until recently, when its water pipes burst, resulting in significant damage. Architect Heidi Richardson then stepped in to repair and elevate the historic barn. Today, it is wrapped in recycled redwood, some of which was reclaimed from the original structure.
In this modern home by Snohetta, an undulating custom-built wood seating system echoes the organic shapes of nature visible through a wall of glass.
Steel and glass stairwell
Railing with a view
Glass rail in a custom Stinson Beach home
A view of Angel Island through a Tiburon glass railing
Stainless rail with glass guardrailing
Custom designed and installed glass railing system
Continuous stainless steel handrail with glass embedded in stone.
Messner Mountain Museum, Krones. Zaha Hadid Designed. Very unique structure at the Kronplatz Ski Area in Austria
Glass facade, in the Men's Restroom at Swarovski Kristallwelten Wattens
Butt joined fixed glass with structural fins at Swarovski Kristallwelten Wattens
EOC Designed Glass Slide at Glasstec 2016,
Custom stainless steel stair treads with Oak floating stairs and full height glass panels.
Custom 316 Stainless Steel Glass Railing Fitting
Structural Glass Railing and Pool Fence with Bodega Head in the background. CRL Base Shoe embedded in concrete below the infinity hot tub. Custom stainless steel glass brackets between panels.
Glass Railing Installation in Jenner, CA. Custom Powder Coat Railing with a segmented curve. Providing an amazing view of the Pacific O
Sky-Frame Doors with thin profile labyrinths and 3/4" Structural Glass Deck Railing
Partners: Stücheli Architekten AG, CH / Hunter Architecture Ltd., USA / Sausalito Construction, USA / Old Town Glass Inc., USA
Sky-Frame, Frameless Sliding Door System. Features a Corner Solution with a 4 track meeting a 3 track system at the corner.
Zinc Siding, Structural Glass, Sky-Frame Custom Anodized Doors in Sausalito, CA
Unique Minimal Frame Windows with Custom Anodized Aluminum Finish
