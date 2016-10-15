The recessed bath and shower makes the space feel like a private spa.
The recessed bath and shower makes the space feel like a private spa.
Church at Firminy by Le Corbusier.
Church at Firminy by Le Corbusier.
Scott Pitek designed this gabled structure for Betty Rahman on a 5,000-square-foot lot in Portland, Oregon.
Scott Pitek designed this gabled structure for Betty Rahman on a 5,000-square-foot lot in Portland, Oregon.
Set cover photo