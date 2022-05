Frank borrowed space from the closet on the other side of the living room wall for a seating nook. He found what he calls "a bunch of clay mushrooms made by an unknown hippie," and placed them around a vintage lamp. The coffee table is by Roger Capron and the midcentury swivel chair is by de Sede. Throughout, milking stools serve as plant stands. The sofa is from Midcentury LA. "Every single decorative object is vintage," says Frank.