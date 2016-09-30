"You often hear that you should use small pieces of furniture in a small space, to avoid it looking overstuffed. But these actually enhance the crowded effect. So I do the opposite. I use larger, long pieces of furniture with long lines in order to create length in the space, thus emphasizing the spatial effect in the home,” explains Dutch interior designer Robert Kolenik, who recently completed this 530-square-foot residence in Amsterdam's Canal Belt neighborhood.The
sofa and armchairs are from Minotti.