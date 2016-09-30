Inspired by pop culture icons of the silver screen, architectural designer Rafael de Cárdenas has collaborated with South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster on Vision Quest, a new line of sunglasses launching September 2016.
"You often hear that you should use small pieces of furniture in a small space, to avoid it looking overstuffed. But these actually enhance the crowded effect. So I do the opposite. I use larger, long pieces of furniture with long lines in order to create length in the space, thus emphasizing the spatial effect in the home,” explains Dutch interior designer Robert Kolenik, who recently completed this 530-square-foot residence in Amsterdam's Canal Belt neighborhood.The sofa and armchairs are from Minotti.
Teepee-shaped Buildings By Issei Suma
The Limited Edition Hardgraft S1 Mid Top Sneakers
12/62 Maslon Wintertide - Pewter
Sri Lankan architect Palinda Kannangara's home and studio outside of Columbo nods to brutalism, with sustainable double-layered concrete and perforated brick walls. The rooftop is the greenest element, strewn with an herb garden and biological pond that regulates storm water. Hovering within the main volume is the living area, buoyed by jungle views, as dramatic a sight as the double-height office.
