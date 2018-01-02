The statuesque staircase made of metal, wood and glass sits just off the main entrance.
The caged staircase was designed by architect Patrick Ousey, with whom Flournoy collaborated in the home’s design. Although initially unconvinced by the staircase detail, “it is a great example of how collaboration brings in different perspectives,” says Flournoy.
Architect Francesco Librizzi built the staircase for the Casa G project as a means to slow the ascent, to create stations that infused the interior with life.
The stair’s folded volumes juxtapose solid wood forms with light-filled voids.
The striking interior stair was originally designed as a light well to filter light from above deep into the interior space.
Front Deck & Entry Door
The house, complete with Glenn’s Toyota Prius.
Perched above a lake on Australia’s verdant Mornington Peninsula, James and Imogen Tutton’s teak-clad house was designed by Karen Alcock of Melbourne-based MA Architects.
The team reviewed twenty years of snowfall data to find an average that would dictate the height of the house’s base. They also extended the roof to protect both the front entrance and the deck—this way the family doesn’t need to worry about snow removal upon arrival or dealing with windows that won’t open.
Though this 2,808-square-foot home in Lewes, East Sussex, England, used to be an old workshop, Sandy Rendel Architects transformed it into a beautiful home with a building shell that was made of SIPS (structured insulated panels), and prefabricated offsite.
Rough oak cabinetry frames the corridor that leads between the open living spaces, and the private beds and baths.
The home’s elevator features a glass cab and exposed mechanical elements. The already high Victorian ceilings were extended vertically to the top of the attic’s pitch, where a skylight was added.
Fronting Alamo Square Park, the living room’s pitched ceiling creates an expansive space for socializing and relaxing. The space is accented by a custom sofa and window seat by Franciscan Interiors, rocking chairs from B&amp;B Italia, a Lake low credenza by BDDW. The fireplace-adjacent bench seating is upholstered in William Yeoward Alverdia fabric in Ocean, complementing the teal accents in the adjoining dining room and kitchen.
Open shelving continues from the kitchen to the sun room, with Cappellini Big Break dining table and Knoll Gigi chairs.
Looking West
Front Facade
Southeast.
Northeast. The facade to the northeast has an indentation over the second floor with a hidden window row that gives an indistinct light in the social space. The row of pillars continues to the same height as around the upper house and crowns of a horizontal beam. The composition from the inside continues on the outside and also marks the location of a future roof terrace.
Designed in 1972 by local architect Edgar Waehrer, this home was renovated by creative director Ben Watson and his partner, painter Claudio Tschopp. As a later example of Northwest modernism, the home combined the clean lines and open plans of mid-century modernism with an emphasis on natural local materials and natural light. However, while the 16-foot ceilings in the home gave a sense of airiness, the plentiful wood paneling on the walls kept it dark and feeling damp, and so the couple bleached the walls to better reflect natural light.
Referencing the First Presbyterian Church’s slate roof, 12 + Alder makes nice to its divine neighbor.
The roughly 5,000-square-foot Lens House renovation, which was finished in 2012 and just won a 2014 RIBA National Award, required six years, major remedial work on the roof and walls, approval from the planning committee, and even a sign-off from a horticulturalist to guarantee the backyard excavation didn't interfere with a walnut tree. "These things aren’t for people who are in a hurry," says architect Alison Brooks. The focus is the ten-sided trapezoidal office addition. "It wraps itself around the house with a completely different set of rules than the Victorian building," she says.
Rather than go with the expected hardwood treatment, Scenario installed springier vinyl flooring on the home's top level. Its open circulation incorporates areas for study, eating, and lounging—a key fulfillment of the client’s directive for an engaging environment that maximizes contact and interaction.
An office nook and library can participate in the open plan or disappear behind pocket doors.
Home Renovation Tip: Determine Splurge-Worthy Items Upfront
The architect chose granite for the house’s base, zinc for its roof, and Scandinavian pinewood for cladding—all materials that complement the nearby gray stone building.
Seen from a distance, the farmhouse has a time-honored quality, though it’s still clearly a product of the 21st century.
Glass walls open up onto a balcony on the rear of the home.
