The dine-in kitchen, with a built-in banquette seating area to optimise the space by the windows, creates a welcoming space to enjoy a family breakfast or a cup of coffee with a good book. The kitchen joinery was designed in a variety of styles, allowing some pieces to intentionally blend into the background while others are viewed as free-standing statement pieces. Timber, stone and dark bronze were used throughout to complement the joinery design of the apartment.