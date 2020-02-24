Perched on the hill behind the property is a curvaceous pool and spa. Imitating the home's form and materials, the relaxing area provides an oasis within Los Angeles.
One of the home's main features is the dramatic full-height atrium, which overlooks the canyon and surrounding wooded landscape. Extensive glazing on three sides floods the steel-framed space in natural light throughout the day.
The owners of the 1929 Lovell Health house agreed to a rare tour of their home as part of the 85th anniversary celebration.
Upon purchasing a 10-acre plot surrounded by a cluster of boulders, a couple wrote a handwritten letter to architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg, which resulted in the 5,000-square-foot High Desert House on the edge of Joshua Tree National Park. Kellog spent five years designing a home that would settle into the landscape, “crouching on the rocks, maybe like an animal asleep.” The house features 26 freestanding concrete columns reminiscent of rib bones, and a glass ceiling that fills the home with daylight and views of the stars at night.
Moveable library-style shelving units slide from side to side to reveal and hide compartments that serve various functions in the Madrid apartment by PKMN Architectures.
Another peek at the perforated interior windows, which are made from cropped sections of the steel wall in the courtyard.
