Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Norm Architects
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
21
Products
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Danish Design in Copenhagen Micro-Neighborhood Paper Island
Norm Architects retrofitted an old warehouse in an up-and-coming enclave of the Copenhagen harbor for Danish furniture company...
Kelsey Keith
Light-Filled Family Home Renovation in Copenhagen
In a former fishermen’s cottage outside Copenhagen, a young family has carved out a cozy, light-filled home.
Jaime Gillin