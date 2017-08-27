Clug Clip Hanging Bike Rack by Hurdler Studios, $20 Their award-winning Clug Clip was internally designed at Hurdler Studios; it received over $100,000 in funding through Kickstarter and is now distributed in 14 countries. An innovative storage solution, it secures bicycles without a kickstand or standard bike rack. The small wall-mounted Clug Clip clasps the front tire, keeping the bicycle upright on the back wheel. They’re available in three sizes for different tire widths: road, hybrid, and mountain. The Clug Clip is the world’s smallest bike rack and was launched in 2014.