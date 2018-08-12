Architect William Carpenter, glimpsed in his second-floor design studio, built Lightroom 2.0 to sit unobtrusively among its 1920s neighbors in Decatur.
In the old building, the painting studio is accessible from the patio. At the center of the space, a custom table is flanked by Eames shell chairs. Tom Dixon pendant lamps hang from rustic wood beams, and a Pablo Studio Lim360 table lamp sits atop a custom white cabinet.
Walk-in rainfall showers can be found in the bathrooms.
Even the laundry hampers, above, are discreetly stowed out of sight.
A custom pivot door by Archispec opens onto a foyer with a poured-concrete floor. The oil painting at right is by Derrick Buisch.
An H-shaped 1960s Eichler home has bright, lime-green double doors that open out onto the signature Eichler features: floor-to-ceiling glass, patios, gardens, concrete slab floors, tongue-and-groove ceilings, and post-and-beam interiors.
The front door is made from re-milled old leftover beams. A custom pivot mechanism allows the weight of the massive door to rest on a tiny point, allowing for almost friction-free operation.
The library’s entrance features massive panel doors made of tropical freijó wood. Inside, leather armchairs by Jorge Zalszupin accent the space.
Soheil steps into the music and screening room, which is concealed behind a masonry-veneered door. “We were able to hide a lot of the square footage below the main level, but not in a way that would hurt the design,” he says.
To further connect the indoor spaces with the New England landscape outside, glass walls in the living and dining areas slide open to eliminate the barriers between indoors and outdoors. Green slate tiles compose the flooring inside.
The house has four varieties of wood that relate to one another with a similar material vocabulary. “It is all about finding ways to assemble pieces of the same nature,” says Lamine.
The living area’s glass walls open up to the outdoors, blurring the line between interior and exterior spaces. Within the walls, the dining area features an oval table and chairs by Cherner Chair Company. A Stamen Pendant that was designed by Jeremy Pyles for Niche Modern hangs overhead.
The laundry area is also housed on the lowest level.
The dramatic rear elevation showcases the open-plan living and dining room. Apart from the addition, the rest of the home maintained its “traditional” layout, with bedrooms branching off from a central hallway. Windows on all sides of the addition bring light in and make the space feel bright and expansive. Tonal and textural contrast can be seen between the burnt ash cladding at the exterior and the engineered European oak flooring at the interior. Through thoughtful design and space planning, the architects and owners made the biggest impact possible with only 500 square feet of added living space.
The property includes a rental unit and several outdoor living areas.
Designed by Hawkins, the Perch by Canary 3 offers additional outdoor seating. The 22-foot-long triple slider facilitates indoor/outdoor access.
With an eye for the industrial, Winterhalder built the garbage area in the kitchen around two standard-issue plastic trash cans common in German cities. One is orange; the other, green. These in turn inspired her to start adding color accents around the house.
A glass slider and a stackable LG washer and dryer maximize space in the laundry area, which includes a small utility closet.
The couple worked on the interiors with project architect Maria Danos. In the living room, an Arco lamp by Flos arches over a Jean-Marie Massaud for Poltrona Frau sofa, which joins an Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia coffee table, a Patricia Urquiola rug, and three-legged stools by Chris Connell.
The magic wall-disappearing act is accomplished by means of sliding glass panels, which the family tends to leave open almost year-round. Miharu Higashibata says she feels the new home has strengthened the family bond through shared activities like cooking and gardening.
An open, glass-encased shower gives the homeowners the sensation of bathing outdoors.