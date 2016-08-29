Unlike the north-facing side of the home, the south-facing facade is completely windowless and opaque, with the exception of an outdoor hearth built directly into its side. The lounge chairs are from IKEA, and the MacNellys sourced the slate flagstones and gravel surrounding the home from a local quarry.
Boisset Home in the Alps of Le Biolley, Switzerland; Architects: Savioz Fabrizzi Architects; Photo by Thomas Jantscher
View of chalet from entry drive.
Mad tech mogul Nathan Bateman’s home has gorgeous, expansive views of a lake and mountains, but an underabundance of trees, considering the film’s Alaskan setting. Tall trees were imported and placed on twenty meter-high stilts to create an Alaskan vibe. The hotel, perched on a steep levee within a nature reserve, is a minimalist marvel that blends into the wilderness—in building the hotel, no alterations to the terrain or rock blasting were permitted. The result is a series of birdhouse-shaped log houses that jut perilously over slopes and a collection of guest rooms that are stand-alone cubes supported by huge steel rods drilled into the rock, each with one or two glass walls that offer eye popping views of glacial mountains.
“Creating efficient space is valuable, but for us, rooms that offer visual and spatial continuity with nature are also important,” architect Julie Dowling explains. “When the sliding doors are open, the living room and kitchen double in size.”
The modestly scaled master bedroom opens to a view of the woods located behind the property.
A previous owner remodeled the kitchen in 2000, outfitting it with stainless-steel cabinets by Bulthaup as well as a Sub-Zero refrigerator and an induction stove by Diva.
The Mexican river rocks that hardscape the outdoors continue in the interior hallway, which connects the bedroom and living spaces. The green wall system is by Woolly Pockets. The flooring is Ecotimber strand-woven bamboo.
The peach Wild Geese rug by Minna Goods.
When building such a modest structure in a large landscape, designer and client often had to defend their vision to their collaborators. “We knew this house was going to be for Maggie and she would live there alone,” designer Lauren Moffitt says. “But people are always projecting for future resale. Putting in the smallest size of anything—to any subcontractor, it’s just not reasonable.”
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
Alcoa Care Free Home, 1957. Architect, Charles Goodman. Illustration by Michael Nÿkamp of mkn design.
The three-story Blue Lake Retreat is located in Marble Falls, Texas. The residence was designed by Lake Flato Architects to integrate naturally into the steep topography. With living spaces on the top floor and four bedrooms on the two lower floors, the timber structure is connected to the hillside by a bridge and boasts a cantilevered deck that floats just above the lake.
The residents now occupy two floors of the same West Village apartment where the previously lived below. A cantilevered staircase connects the two levels. Photo by Howie Guja Styling by Gorilla Styling
The kitchen is completely open to the main living area and features a custom birch pegboard wall. Eames dining chairs accent the space.
A painting by Karl Benjamin hangs in the dining area beyond. The living room features a Noguchi Rudder table and artwork by Tony DeLap.
Inspired by tight Japanese joinery, the solid wood Sticotti Coat Rack can be assembled with no nails. It will retail for $270.
German architecture firm Beer Bembé Dellinger designed this vacation getaway in Bayrischzell, Bavaria, for a couple from Munich. Photo by Sebastian Schels
The cabins are made up of two layers of wood construction. The exterior layer is made of Larch wood with a custom glazing.
