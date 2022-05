Woodi is a minimal rack created by Finland-based designer Elina Ulvio in collaboration with Hanna Särökaari. The simple and functional design of Woodi allows it to be used in several ways. It is suitable for storing firewood, books, magazines etc. The three-legged Woodi is reversible and can be placed in either horizontal or vertical positions. Woodi is simple and easy to manufacture. It’s storage and logistics are efficiently done by stacking and it is totally recyclable.