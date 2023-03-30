SubscribeSign In
A simple boardwalk leads up to the timber-clad volume, which appears as a sculptural, black box upon entry.
A simple boardwalk leads up to the timber-clad volume, which appears as a sculptural, black box upon entry.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
The fully glazed north faced overlooks a private garden to the rear. This large area of glazing allows natural light to fill the home.
The fully glazed north faced overlooks a private garden to the rear. This large area of glazing allows natural light to fill the home.
Great room
Great room