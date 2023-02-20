Floor-to-ceiling glazing encompasses the double-height living room on the upper level.
The historic home sits tucked away on a lush, shaded lot, just 45 minutes from Manhattan.
260 Upper Mountain Ave. in Montclair, New Jersey, is currently listed for $949,000 by Amy Owens of Keller Williams.
Located at the end of a winding dirt road, the site presented a construction challenge. “Everything had to be done by hand,” says Mesdag. “We had no machines, we had to dig out the foundation manually.”
The cascading levels and warm wood create a serene, grown-up-treehouse vibe.
Mesdag and family live minimally but happily here at the end of a dirt road.