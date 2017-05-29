the honeycomb geometry and soft material allows softwall to flex and curve, creating straight walls or serpentine structures. The walls flat-pack for portability and storage, expanding up to 4.5 meters or any length between
the soft collection’s internal honeycomb absorbs sound to form spaces of calm and focus
99% air and 1% material, softwall + softblock expand hundreds of times the length of their compressed forms
softwall is a flexible partition that playfully shapes light, acoustics and space
softwall’s internal honeycomb and pleated structure break up reflected sound in a room and provide acoustic absorption, enhancing clarity of speech.