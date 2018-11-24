The garage door was replaced with a new entry to the building, featuring a custom steel canopy over the front door. The door is painted Benjamin Moore Flamingo's Dream to better contrast with the black-stained, tight-knot vertical cedar siding.
The architects expanded the building to a total of 571 square feet. The rear entry, shown here, accesses a loft space that is currently used for storage. In the future, the loft might become an office or additional sleeping quarters, depending on the homeowners' needs.
Black-rimmed steel clerestory windows add illumination in this diminutive white kitchen where black accents abound. A black Aggregato Saliscendi Suspension light, designed by Enzo Mari and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, accents against the white Calacatta marble countertops and MAP's oak Milky Stools.
An illuminated brick wall makes a lovely backdrop when juxtaposed against this kitchen's glossy black cabinets.
The coffee table is a Drum pouf with wood tray top, both by Softline for Design Within Reach and the yellow throw is by Raf Simons for Kvadrat. On the wall is a silkscreened L’Homme Wiggly poster by Greg Clarke.
A view of the home from the east side.
"When we started out, Casey wasn’t married and wasn’t dating anyone," says architect Arthur Furman. "So the original project brief was less about bedrooms and bathrooms, and more about the character of the home. Specifically, the shape. Casey had an image in his mind of a house he had photographed early in his career in a wooded area of Maine. The house was a basic shape—as one would draw as a child—just a box with a gabled roof." The home's simple gabled shape is emphasized by the use of burnished stucco on all sides.
The elongated kitchen has a window that frames unobstructed views of the trees outside.
Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
"It only cost about $48,000 to build, which was incredibly cheap," says Turner of the Stealth Barn. "We got the Timber Frame Company to supply the shell, then we clad it and fitted out the interior and windows ourselves. The idea was to take the archetypal black tar-painted agricultural building and make an almost childlike icon of that."
House With Gable Floor Plan Drawings
House With Gable Sectional Drawings
In summer, the living area is surrounded by grass that covers the terrain. Yet, once winter comes, this same area appears to be nestled within a blanket of snow.
Contained within this gabled-roof section are the bedrooms and bathrooms, which look out to stunning views of the mountains.
The different levels act as a topographic map to guide one through the common areas.
The lower floor is built at a high section of the slope—about 1.65 feet below the ground—to create a living area that’s embedded within the terrain.
A basic material of pale timber walls, polished concrete floors, and large expanses of glass work together to create a calm, light aesthetic.
From the kitchen and dining area, you can see the double-height void above the spaces.
The black roof balances upon its rectangular base of light pinewood, creating a dramatic contrast between dark and light.
Though built on a small budget, the team has crafted the home to be ecologically sound.
The massive windows that frame tranquil alpine views have been made from dual-lacquered laminated glass.
The house’s distinguishing feature is its oversized gable roof that has a simple circle in the middle to bring in more light.
A staircase connects the dining area and kitchen on the ground floor to the bedroom on the upper level.
Sliding door separating the rooms. The heart of the living room. The japanese inspired sliding doors acts fully flexible as room divider. When having guest it can be fully closed and for full privacy a curtain is available. Kitchen can also be closed and noise cancelling when cooking, or fully closed during messy days.
DZINE Concept did the interior design throughout. The dining room features a Liquid table by Baxter and Charme chairs from Busnelli.
The kitchen has been designed in collaboration with Henrybuilt. The laminate cabinets are paired with a marble countertop by SMC Stone.
Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
In this exquisite, classically styled black and white kitchen, gleaming white marble countertops and cabinets are juxtaposed by a dramatic, gold-trimmed black oven and range hood. Two Bestlite Pendants from Gobi enhance the gold details throughout this kitchen, a favorite among black and white kitchens.
The shed was custom-designed with a shed kit company, and is clad in heritage-grade corrugated galvanized iron. It houses land-care equipment, as well as the PV panels and battery.
"Imbuia wood has a rich texture that contrasts with the floor and gives character to the surroundings," adds the firm.
Local artist Teo Menna designed the pattern for the bathroom cement tile. "It is an old material that refers back to the time of the construction of the building, but was used with a more contemporary language," note the architects.
Since the apartment is located on the first level, part of the floor plan was carved out to serve as two ventilation pits for the upper-floor bathrooms and kitchens. The architects strategically decided to turn these spaces into small gardens.
The original steel window frames were restored and now overlook views of a lush canopy.
Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: lanai
A dry garden designed by Portland Japanese Garden curator Sadafumi Uchiyama is a focal point, and the chairs and tables were crafted by Graham Bell.
