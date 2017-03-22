Subscribe
Stories
Meet the Holocene Coffee Table
The new Holocene Coffee Table by Modify Furniture is designed as a commentary on the current environmental...
Modify Furniture
Be the Next Modify Furniture Featured Maker
Modify Furniture is excited to launch our first Design Challenge! Whether you’re a seasoned designer or a newbie, here’s your...
Modify Furniture
Innovative Furniture That's Made To Be Played With
Modern Furniture that is designed to be redesigned.
Modify Furniture
Bacteria take a Bite out of Messy Manufacturing of High End Products
Anodizing aluminum has gotten a bit of a bad rap in the environmentally conscious community...Until now.
Modify Furniture
Modify Furniture Embraces the Art of Prototyping and Lean Production in the Modern Era
Adopting innovative technology gives Modify Furniture the ability to explore new directions in modern...
Modify Furniture