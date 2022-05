Cortek Modern Planter 82-45 in GFC / No color. Retails for $59. Industry pros get an instant 15% discount. L 12.6" x W 12.6" x H 17.7" Keep it as is or make it stand out with the color you want. Exclusively at Modern-Touch Design in Los Angeles. 1525 S. La Cienega Blvd. 90035 www.ModernTouchDesign.com