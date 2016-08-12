Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
MINNA
Follow
7
Saves
Followers
Following
Giudecca rug. Photo by Studio Salari.
Lagos Stripe Napkins and Simple Stripe Towel. (www.minna-goods.com)
Cartographer, Split Shag, Antigua Shag and Diagonal Pillows. (www.minna-goods.com)
Formas II, Antigua Shag, Formas Shag Pillows and the Eva throw in Sage. (www.minna-goods.com)
Formas I, Antigua Shag, Formas II, Formas Shag Pillows (www.minna-goods.com)
Set cover photo