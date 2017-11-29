Our Heirloom Wrap comes in Gold for that extra sparkle.
Safely carry a pie, tart or dish to your destination with our Heirloom Wrap.
This small Heirloom Wrap can carry a lunch, snacks, veggies from the market or pie, cake or Dutch oven to the party.
This flexible large Heirloom wrap can carry a roasting pan a very large serving bowl.
The Heirloom Wrap comes with or without a cutting board.
Our totes can be purchased with or with out a cutting board.
