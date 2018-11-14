An expansive view of the home.
On a site adjacent to a greenbelt, architects Yen Ong and Paul Merrill of 5G Studio envisioned “a solid black mass within an enclosed garden,” says Ong. A geothermal heat pump, solar panels, and rainwater harvesting helped the project achieve LEED Platinum status.
The triangulated floor plan centers around a single, double-height space, and features an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area on the ground level.
A sculptural metal staircase leads up from the open common area to the mezzanine bedroom.
The gaps in the brickwork naturally brighten the interiors.
The gaps between the courses also allow the brick wall to double as a window, framing views and drawing in more light and air.
The traditional bricklaying technique enabled the second-level interior space to become larger.
Exterior details
Exterior entry stair (L); Owner using carport below house for boat-building project (R)
Approach via long gravel driveway; Great Peconic Bay seen beyond
The Kaufmann House was designed by Richard Neutra as a vacation home for a family looking to escape brutal winters and was famously photographed by the legendary Julius Shulman. It was completed in 1946 with an extensive restoration by Marmol Radziner + Associates completed in the mid-1990s.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The office, which is a single-level separate unit, boasts Ikea desks and a signed work by Gilbert and George (friends of the couple).
The Oristand opens like a cardboard box, meaning no tools or screws are needed for assembly. The two-pound collapsible work station measures one-inch-wide when folded, which makes it convenient for laptop workers who shuttle their business between the office and home.
Another aspect of this highly participatory pavilion was the 'At Work With' project—an experiment that invited 12 different Scandinavian design firms to come and set up shop for a week for the duration of the Biennale, so that visitors can come and observe the workings of a studio. They even broadcast their schedule on the whiteboard and allow one to scrawl suggestions on those inviting yellow post-its.
The Type 75 Mini Floor Lamp is an elegant floor light designed with small spaces in mind. The Mini is a high performance fixture that diffuses strong, soft lighting, and it is ideal for a reading corner or home office. It is available in soft and bold colors.
The beanbag chairs and outdoor sofa and chairs are from West Elm and the Case Study Museum Bench is from Modernica.
Luis Barragan, Satélite Towers, Mexico City, 1957-58 © Armando Salas Portugal; Barragan Foundation / Bildrecht, Wien, 2015. Discovered via Lightlive
Cuadra San Cristobal, Mexico City, Mexico, 1968. Photo © Barragan Foundation, Birsfelden, Switzerland/ProLitteris, Zurich, Switzerland
Discovered via the Bassam Fellows Journal; Casa Luis Barragán #luisbarragan
Gray-purple iron railings, a fuchsia and green wooden entry, and garage doors provide contrast to the white walls of this Santa Barbara home. Photo by Steven Holmes.
