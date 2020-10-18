Like much of the home, both of the two full bathrooms were completely gutted and updated.
Today, the white-painted stone fireplace falls in line with the overall aesthetic.
Across the back of the space, a new 22-foot Fleetwood sliding glass door overlooks the covered patio and backyard pool.
The living room is now one open space, with heated concrete floors replacing the previous flooring combinations. A storage cabinet was also removed from the left corner to create a new bar and/or work area.
Complete with a decorative block wall and pink front door, the home's front facade looks picture-perfect against a backdrop of the desert landscape.
Opposite the deck and underneath a carport, the bonus space provides room for additional guests or a home office. A private entryway connects to the patio, where there is also a staircase that leads up to the street.
The open-plan living space features soaring wood-paneled ceilings and expanses of glass. Christa did a deep dive into the architecture of Roger Lee and Bay Area modernism to keep the original design as intact as possible while modernizing it.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
Bleached walnut replaced cold concrete floors in this family-friendly renovation of a dated loft in West Chelsea’s late 19th-century Spears Building. To make the loft feel more welcoming, architects Ravi Raj and Evan Watts toned down the heavy industrial elements of the 2,700-square-foot loft with a warmer and lighter palette and added custom built-ins for a streamlined look. At the same time, the loft still preserves much of its historic appeal—from the exposed brick seen throughout the home to the oversized openings left intact.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
Before: There was an internal window between the bedroom and bathroom in the old scheme. “It was a little bit too open, let’s just say,” says Raj.
Homeowner and general contractor Clint Unander redesigned his dated Santa Barbara ranch to be a bright, airy home that combines classic California style with Scandinavian minimalism.
Each master bedroom features its own private patio with ocean and mountain views.
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
A light-filled family room is located in the new addition, which also includes a full bathroom and wet bar. Large sliding glass doors overlook the central courtyard.
The space also features a large central island that’s topped with quartz counters and illuminated by an overhead skylight.
In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.
The O-asis house is set on an elongated 1.7-acre site on a horse property area of Phoenix, north of Piestewa Peak within the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.
Eero Saarinen’s Womb chair is the star of the book-filled den.
The shower is crowned with “an open hole through the sky when you look up,” says Michael Epstein of Seibert Architects.
Top 10 Unforgettable Design Quotes of 2020: These sound-bites from the architects, designers, leaders, and activists we interviewed this year address the industry’s most pressing issues.
The sunny dining area is brightened by a large picture window overlooking the deck.
Large sliding glass doors open the interior living space to the outdoor elements. Exterior walls turn inward, further blurring the boundary between inside and out.
The sculptural marble kitchen island has an extended wood dining surface that forms a breakfast nook. A simple and dramatic pendant light extends the length of the island and is a focal point within the space.
The deck stretches across the south-facing rear facade and overlooks a portion of Silver Lake below.
A print of Jean Michael Basquiat's "Head
The 1946 Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen by Knoll was reupholstered in Knoll Boucle Orange.
