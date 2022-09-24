SubscribeSign In
Ladera Heights ADU by DNA Architecture + Design
Floor Plan of CG Residence by Dedraft
A pair of oak-framed glass pivot doors tie the kitchen-and-dining area to the home's rear garden.
The pink tile in the daughters' bathroom was inspired by a David Hockney painting.
The simple aesthetic the architect created for the primary suite supplies a peaceful calm.
Straghan converted the home's attic level into a primary suite that features lime plaster walls, Douglas fir flooring, and deep blue drapery fabric.
Terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen is juxtaposed with Douglas fir flooring in the dining area. A skylight facilitates the inflow of natural light for the spaces.
The 1930s home in London that architect Grant Straghan remodeled for himself and his family is enlivened by blue-green cement tile exterior cladding.
The daughters' bathroom showcases pink tile in two shades and concrete flooring.
