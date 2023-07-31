The glazing is arranged to allow sunlight in, and opens in summer to passively cool the home, requiring little active energy in use.
The primary cladding is black-painted larch by Russwood, with accents of unpainted timber to blend Spyon Cop into the earthen landscape.
The clients are an active family and it was essential that the home facilitate this outdoors lifestyle. The entry porch offers a space where the family can take off muddy boots or wet clothes and can easily access the utility room, bathrooms, and an outdoor gear store.
The H4 is HONOMOBO’s most efficient shipping container home. At just over 700 square feet, the home has two bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, a full kitchen, and one bathroom.