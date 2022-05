"I see the Laura Desk in a study, a bedroom, or a den—small spaces to calm your mind at a simple workstation. I also see it in a front entryway, a loft, or in an open floorplan, where its form can be admired. I see it being used by people who desire something designed with intention and crafted with care. I see the Laura Desk being used and appreciated by a person who understands that the little things really do matter."