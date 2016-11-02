Millennium City is an experiment in sustainable living created by Japanese architect Hiroshi Iguchi. The buildings, shown in the photo above, utilize natural light by using floor-to-ceiling windows as walls. Inhabitants of the commune use the space as a way to escape from the hustle of nearby Tokyo. Photo by Alessio Guarino.
Millennium City is an experiment in sustainable living created by Japanese architect Hiroshi Iguchi. The buildings, shown in the photo above, utilize natural light by using floor-to-ceiling windows as walls. Inhabitants of the commune use the space as a way to escape from the hustle of nearby Tokyo. Photo by Alessio Guarino.
A series of open, street-facing gardens make up this five-story, 700-square-foot home in Tokyo, Japan. Called Garden & House, it was designed by Ryue Nishizawa, and serves as part of a study of new urban lifestyles for the non-nuclear family.
A series of open, street-facing gardens make up this five-story, 700-square-foot home in Tokyo, Japan. Called Garden & House, it was designed by Ryue Nishizawa, and serves as part of a study of new urban lifestyles for the non-nuclear family.
Designed for two women in their 60s, this collection of little huts make up a private home and a food service for the community.
Designed for two women in their 60s, this collection of little huts make up a private home and a food service for the community.
Photo by Osamu Abe
Photo by Osamu Abe
Set cover photo