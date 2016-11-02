Millennium City is an experiment in sustainable living created by Japanese architect Hiroshi Iguchi. The buildings, shown in the photo above, utilize natural light by using floor-to-ceiling windows as walls. Inhabitants of the commune use the space as a way to escape from the hustle of nearby Tokyo. Photo by Alessio Guarino.
A series of open, street-facing gardens make up this five-story, 700-square-foot home in Tokyo, Japan. Called Garden & House, it was designed by Ryue Nishizawa, and serves as part of a study of new urban lifestyles for the non-nuclear family.
Designed for two women in their 60s, this collection of little huts make up a private home and a food service for the community.