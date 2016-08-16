Charlotte Perriand, Coffee table, model no. 10, from 'L’Equipement de la Maison' series, Grenoble, designed 1938, produced circa 1947-1952. Photo: Phillips.
The Glass Trestle table "explores the relationship between steel and wood to complement each other in a way that each material is intrinsically weak without the other," Pedersen says. "The wood is clamped between the steel, which in turn holds the structural steel that supports the weight of the glass as it spans. The manufacturing process interests us a lot as the parts are individually cut out and welded together, but the strength only comes when the parts are assembled. We've done a range of sizes for this table, from a small home office desk to a larger boardroom table."
Maisa is a minimal table created by Switzerland-based designer Carlo Clopath. Form meets flawless function: exceptionally smooth to the touch and featuring a table top that can be effortlessly extended, this piece combines sleek lines with elegant shapes and details finished to the highest quality. The table top can be moved effortlessly along the longitudinal bars of the base, exposing the solid wood frame and the hidden extender. The practical extension piece can be made from solid wood or FENIX NTM, a lightweight, opaque material with a high-quality, ultra-scratch-proof coating. The table can be extended in a flash to conjure up space for more guests.
Giro is a minimal table created by Brazil-based designer Pedro Paulo-Venzon. The project serves to be multifunctional, and can be used as either a table or stool. The work is illustrated through clean lines and simple forms. The surface rests atop a curved metal frame that is composed of a circle and line that form its legs. From the side profile, the legs appear to have a simple U-shaped form. The design is available in either black or white.
If letting your bed linens drape onto the floor or the platform bed frame just isn’t your style, keep your bedroom feeling sharp and tidy by tucking your sheets under the mattress and removing any extra blankets or fluffy comforters. A slim, white bed frame such as this one feels skeletal enough to still convey airiness.
Illuminated by a String Light from Flos, the bedroom embraces the loft’s palette with a side table, duvet, and pillows by HAY.
The bedroom’s vertical, floor-to-ceiling window lets occupants admire the graceful trees outside. A Mini Tolomeo lamp by Artemide sits on the bedside table.
