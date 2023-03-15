The entire home is clad in Western Red Cedar siding, imbuing the built form with a rich warmth that responds to the natural surroundings while also making a striking design statement.
The breezeway—playfully called the Monocular—separates the two buildings, links the outdoors with indoors, and provides a portal to the impressive water view. It can be closed off for security with a large, barn-style red door.
An outdoor shower clad in Western Red Cedar is positioned between the "monocular
The breezeway is entirely clad in Real Cedar, creating a beautiful contemporary visual coherence and blurring the boundaries between interior and exterior spaces.