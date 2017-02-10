Create a sense of unique unity with the Samson Collection
The Samson Collection incorporates the slant throughout
The Samson Table and Chair are made from solid walnut using lasting joinery techniques making them of heirloom quality. The back splats on the Samson Chair are bent laminations and the seat is a linen textile.
Made from solid walnut, the Samson Credenza features a customizable interior, and a recessed slanting dovetail finger pull
Wayside Liquor Cabinet with Slanting Bookshelf