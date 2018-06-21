The rectilinear form of a floating concrete bench sits atop the red concrete pad that defines the exterior courtyard.
The master bathroom features a cedar screen and quartzite tiles by Walker Zanger.
The great room in the 2,800-square-foot house that architect Drew Lang designed for his family in the Hudson Woods development north of New York City features generous amounts of white oak, which he says is his favorite material.
A leaf-green countertop adds a splash of color to the kitchen.
For the exterior and roof, Ewing chose Una-Clad corrugated-steel siding. The material, more commonly found on commercial buildings, is lightweight, durable, easy to maintain, and recyclable.
Ewing designed a floor-to-ceiling window to provide an expansive view while bathing her living room in natural light. She hired D & H Glass, a local company that makes plate-glass windows for grocery stores, to join three standard-size windows, filling the 9-by-18-foot space for under $4,000.
The living-room sofa is by the New York–based designer Stanley Jay Friedman.
The master bedroom’s fireplace boasts a black slate hearth set in white-painted masonry.
Kitchen cabinets in Japanese elm are topped with Calacatta marble and wraparound concrete for the island.
A spiral staircase descends from the glass deck to the rain garden, which replaced a concrete pad.
The bathroom glows with various shades of Turkish-style glass tiles (in Iris) from Galleria Tile in San Francisco; the custom nickel-plated hardware is from Chicago Faucets.
Large sliding windows retract at the corner, opening the living area onto a lawn overlooking Long Island Sound.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
The bright, reflective surface amplifies natural light and bathes the interior in a warm glow even when the New England sun isn’t cooperating.
The floors, walls, and ceilings are coated in FSC-Certified laminated bleached bamboo.
A lofted sleeping space furnished with a king size Design Within Reach American Modern bed was made possible when the architects raised the ceiling to create a triangular skylight. The move carved out enough headroom to make the second-floor space usable, while still keeping the cottage in compliance with strict local zoning rules for “accessory” buildings.
Above the dining room’s Hodgson & Barker Antiques table—found on eBay—are ceramic pendant lights from Hand & Eye Studio. The architect acquired the wood chairs secondhand.
Only local materials were used to build the chalet, including the larch wood cladding of the exterior, to reinforce the connection between indoors and outdoors.
