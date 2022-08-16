Subscribe to Dwell
Subscribe to Dwell
Floor Plan of Project01 by Instead
Floor Plan of Project01 by Instead
Light Mine floor plan
Light Mine floor plan
Nestled between sand dunes on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula in New Zealand, Light Mine is mere minutes from the beach with uninterrupted views of the water.
Nestled between sand dunes on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula in New Zealand, Light Mine is mere minutes from the beach with uninterrupted views of the water.