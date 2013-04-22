Subscribe
Mark Byrnes
Q&A with Graphic Designer Julian Montague
With a penchant for all things print, Julian Montague has built up an impressive collection of work including most recently his...
Birdhouse Residence by Adam Sokol
One of the fastest growing and richest American cities in the early 20th century, Buffalo’s remaining building stock from its...
Enoc Perez: The Andy Warhol of Architecture
Painter Enoc Perez grew up in Puerto Rico, a place rich with modernist buildings in places like La Concha and the Hix Island...
