A custom desk in the primary bedroom is tucked beside a closet.
"The primary bedroom has a king bed, the second bedroom has twin bunks, and the loft has a queen sleeper-sectional, so the cabin can comfortably sleep six people,
The custom sofa is finished in black corduroy.
The birch was custom kerfed to look like planks and finished in a white varnish. The table and peninsula were also made to fit snugly into the A-frame.
All of the windows are operable, creating wonderful cross ventilation in the summer. Custom millwork lines the desks. The oversized dome pendant was designed by Mickus.
In the living room, Piero Lissoni’s sofa for Living Divani joins a Lawson coffee table by Egg Collective and poufs from CB2. The blanket and pillows are from Muji.
Slats along the facade filter natural light into the master bathroom.
A Japanese soaking tub is positioned beneath a window to appreciate the site.
The cabinetry was planned precisely so there’s enough floor space for a spare bed, in case this room needs to host a guest bed in a pinch.
A new office is wreathed in custom cabinetry, as well as a sitting and standing desk, and relishes the views. A pocket door fashioned after a Shoji screen enables privacy.
In the primary suite, a walk-in closet leads to a moody bathroom with a concrete sink.
Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Bed Space
Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Kitchen
The laundry room provided the perfect opportunity for Abbie to experiment with color. “The mustard dashed hexagon tile paired with the terrazzo countertops and plywood cabinetry creates a less industrial feel for a utility space,” she shares.
The couple designed the oak built-ins to tuck under the existing high windows, making sure the new wood tones meld with the existing wood on the floor and ceiling.
In the main bedroom, linens are by Morrow soft goods and the rug is from Armadillo & Co.
The wall-mounted shelves are custom-designed by Stewart-Schafer.
The couple preserved the original fireplace treatment. A B&B Italia sectional sits atop a Ben Selomani rug with Arne Norell chairs. The large-scale artwork is by Christine.
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
For the living room, Caroline chose lounge chairs from Australia’s Barnaby Lane, a coffee table from Sobu, Maiden Home sofas, and a Moroccan rug from Muima.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
Built-in furniture, including a sofa in the living room, helps to preserve floor space in the apartment, where wood floors and a bright white ceiling and walls create warmth and a feeling of spaciousness.
The windows and floors were refinished.
Office of Things design for Glendale, Queens row house renovation, the foyer with a new skylight. After the renovation.
The soaker tub gives the bathroom a luxurious, spa-like feeling. A matte-black curtain railing complements the wall’s terrazzo finish, which is a nod to the family restaurant.
A cantilevered peninsula offers a smart, space-saving solution for the 900-square-foot layout: It offers ample space for food preparation and also acts as a dining area.
Woodshop 506 did the millwork for the cabinets and shelves throughout the home.
"It's a nice luxury to have this really deep soaking tub, and the tiles are a calming seafoam green,