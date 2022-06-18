An abundance of glazing infuses the home with natural light and lends the illusion of spaciousness. The structural glazing is from Clear Living, while the proprietary windows are by Velfac.
The new kitchen features a "super pantry" concealed behind sleek, black, screen-like sliding doors.
The spacious pantry makes gathering ingredients a convenient, pleasant experience. Dash Marshall designed the custom sliding aluminum door.
Flournoy’s favorite aspect of the design is that “every space in the house is used and appreciated.” This light-filled hallway overlooking the staircase connects the home’s two bedrooms to an upstairs living space, and provides the ideal spot for another bookcase. Flournoy and his partner found the hall chandelier, along with the salvaged mill table that they repurposed as their kitchen island, on a trip to Chicago.
New built-ins provide additional storage.
On the basement level, the Megacabinet shelving is mainly used for books and toys. The floors throughout the home are engineered white oak.
Reveals and windows built into the unit help bring the cabinet down to a more human scale, while hidden panels provide functionality with minimal visual clutter.
Local sailboat shops wanted thousands to make the 13-by-13-foot curtain that hides the Wall of Storage. "We we called my parents in Bangkok, gave them the dimensions, and they got it made for 150 bucks." says Im.
The interior walls and integrated shelving throughout are clad in solid hoop pine.
The custom bookshelves are made of mahogany sourced from the Seattle Symphony Orchestra's Benaroya Hall.
Off of the dining room is the butler's pantry with a beautiful soapstone sink.
In addition to remodeling the space, the studio has also created a table for the dining room.
Rectangular blue and white tiles are positioned at an angle in the loft's bathroom, and continue onto the floor and into the hallway, adding a vibrant, playful touch.
Shelving in the living area holds storage as well as a Murphy bed for guests. "It’s like a Swiss Army knife," says Losada-Amor. "Everything is a tool that you can fold or slice."
Built-in shoe cubbies provide necessary storage in the new walk-through laundry space.
A peek inside the master suite dressing room. As with all the bathrooms, the dressing room is topped with a new ceiling made from alveolar polycarbonate. “It imparts a fun twist and provides some natural light to all the areas behind the wooden walls, except for the bedrooms,” adds Toledano.
The exposed wood ceiling, white paint, and concrete floor keep the room consistent with the rest of the home.
With the help of California Closets, the homeowners maximized every square inch of space with shelving, drawers, and a countertop area for placement of various small appliances like a microwave, coffee maker, and tea kettle.
The large pantry allows all the food to be in one place, visually out of the way, yet still super convenient to the rest of the kitchen.
The service corridor also features modular storage that picks up the same grid pattern as the hanging space frames in other rooms.
With a love of plants, Tina made greenery a focal point. She created wall to display her plant clippings. The thoughtful use of space allows her to keep plants without overwhelming the space. It’s also a work of art.
Rejuvenation wall hooks match the shade of the bench cushion. The laundry room's Heath tiles are colored in "Heron Blue."
New storage, multifunctional pegs, and pegboards help a New York City lawyer make the most of his 710-square-foot apartment. In the foyer, StudioKCA turned a closet into a valet area.
This reconfigured Craftsman home in Portland, Oregon, designed by Beebe Skidmore Architects, includes a highly functional mudroom. The exterior siding and windows were kept in place to reference the house’s previous incarnation. Built-in cabinetry with exposed plywood edges and laminate fronts are now up to the task of handling the family’s gear. The mudroom has sight lines to the family nook at the back corner.
Shoe cubbies are built into the custom millwork shelving in the entryway.
The Autonomous Tent is available to book for $495 plus tax per night. To make a reservation, visit the Treebones Resort website.
The cabins are made up of two layers of wood construction. The exterior layer is made of Larch wood with a custom glazing.
The 925-square-foot house Maggie Treanor calls home blends into the landscape somewhat; with a galvanized steel shed roof and siding, it looks like a high-design little brother to the barns on the surrounding farms.
Constructed from locally sourced materials, this recently built home by Scott & Scott Architects mimics the classic A-frame.
Drawing inspiration from fire towers and Nordic folklore, the PAN Treetop Cabins are two 431-square-feet lofted A-frames that sleep six people each. Elevated 26 feet in the air by steel poles and clad in black oxidized zinc and steel, the structures blend into the forested landscape of Eastern Norway.
On the wide deck, the family enjoys some peace and quiet.
Multi-disciplinary Swedish firm Claesson Koivisto Rune created the plans for this home for design-minded kit-house manufacturer Arkitektus. Considering the unique balance of the facade, as well as its climate-specific construction—the asymmetrical "lifted" roof allows for both water drainage and maximum light during the dark winter months—Claesson Koivisto Rune’s approach to the project is somewhat surprising. "We design buildings from the inside out," explains principal Eero Koivisto. "The exterior is more or less a product of the interior plans."