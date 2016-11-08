Mikulionis custom designed the white steel staircase that leads from the living area up to the bedroom platform.
It's all white in this kitchen in Gothenburg, Sweden—from the floor to the cabinets to the fixtures. via fromscandinaviawithlove.com
In the entryway, a plastic Uten.Silo organizer by Vitra shelters keys and other bits of potential clutter. A white-painted cafe chair suits the minimalist color scheme.
White paint with just a hint of gray dominates the farmhouse, reflecting Kolasiński’s love of bright spaces. The pine wooden floors were also enameled in a white oil imported from Denmark.
The semi-closed entryway contains a white cabinet for storing coats and scarves. The LED ceiling lights are from Contrast Lighting.
