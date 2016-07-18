The stairs up to the loft were a happy mistake, the result of an errant delivery of the wrong type of plywood. The improvised staircase was one of many on-the-fly creations that made this such an exciting project, according to Langston-Jones.
The stairs up to the loft were a happy mistake, the result of an errant delivery of the wrong type of plywood. The improvised staircase was one of many on-the-fly creations that made this such an exciting project, according to Langston-Jones.
Magic!
Magic!
Fully utilize the space under the stairs as an alternate to Harry Potter's style.
Fully utilize the space under the stairs as an alternate to Harry Potter's style.
“The intimate courtyard, with a concrete floor and plants, is an homage to many charming places in Southern California, where my wife and I lived for four years before getting married," says Priatman.
“The intimate courtyard, with a concrete floor and plants, is an homage to many charming places in Southern California, where my wife and I lived for four years before getting married," says Priatman.
A sculptural staircase in a former fishermen’s cottage outside Copenhagen. (Photo by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen)
A sculptural staircase in a former fishermen’s cottage outside Copenhagen. (Photo by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen)
Lisbeth Juul and Laust Nørgaard drew upon their years of experience living on the water to design and build an 860-square-foot floating home in Copenhagen Harbor. The home’s minimal form and furnishings reflect the residents’ desire to downsize following three years on land.
Lisbeth Juul and Laust Nørgaard drew upon their years of experience living on the water to design and build an 860-square-foot floating home in Copenhagen Harbor. The home’s minimal form and furnishings reflect the residents’ desire to downsize following three years on land.
Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.
Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.
Set cover photo